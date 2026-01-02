PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang eyed to lead Perikatan Nasional but alternatives in play

Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

PETALING JAYA - While his position as PAS president puts Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang at the forefront to take over the helm of Perikatan Nasional, political pundits believe that other candidates within PAS and Bersatu could also potentially step up to the role.

Ilham Centre chief executive officer Hisommudin Bakar said speculation is rife about the person to lead Perikatan at this point but Mr Abdul Hadi would be the natural choice, given the hierarchy and his position as PAS president.

“This is based on him being in equal stature with presidents of other Perikatan component parties such as Bersatu, Gerakan and Malaysian Indian People’s Party, whereby they are all presidents of their respective parties,” he said.

He said PAS nominating other leaders such as its deputy president Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man or vice-president Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar – who has been touted as its future leader – could result in an “awkward” situation as presidents of other component parties may have issues accepting that.

He said the names that come from PAS will need the green light from its partners in Perikatan and a consensus from the Perikatan supreme council.

“PAS can propose any of their leaders, but the acceptance by their partners in the coalition and the public are a different matter.

“I believe PAS will consider the option of Opposition chief Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin as the next Perikatan chairman. Hamzah will need his own party’s blessings and support if he were to be the chairman of Perikatan.

“But the idea could hit a snag given the current internal problems within Bersatu,” he said, adding that PAS, too, is quite comfortable with Mr Hamzah.

For Mr Hamzah to become the next Perikatan chief, he needs the green light from within his own party, before he can even be proposed for the role.

He said failure to appoint a new chairman soon could lead to a leadership crisis, and if that worsens, it could result in a split, with both parties severing ties with one another.

He also noted that Perikatan may lose the added value it had harnessed under Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin if PAS takes over the helm, and parties such as MIC, which had expressed interest in joining Perikatan, may reconsider the move due to PAS’ image as a “less inclusive party”.

“Muhyiddin’s initiative Ikatan Prihatin Rakyat (IPR) may also stop.

“The intention to attract non-Malay voters to Perikatan may not succeed as well if PAS is at the forefront of Perikatan’s leadership,” he added.

Universiti Malaya socio-political analyst Professor Datuk Dr Awang Azman Awang Pawi said that as the most senior leader in PAS with historic legitimacy, moral authority and strong ideological influence, Mr Abdul Hadi is seen as the best candidate for the Perikatan chairmanship.

“However, his health, the burden of responsibility as PAS president and the need for Perikatan to put forward a leadership that is operational and inclusive does open up possibilities for an alternative candidate,” he said.

“In this context, Takiyuddin is seen as a candidate with the most potential and a realistic choice,” he said, referring to PAS secretary-general Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan.

“He has vast experience in administration at the federal level, has a deep understanding of the Constitution and administration, and he is also seen as a leader with a moderate personality, who is rational and is accepted by not only PAS and Bersatu but also multiracial Malaysians.”

He said the leadership issue in Perikatan is not just about replacing an individual; factors such as the coalition’s direction and leadership characteristics will also come into play.

PAS, he said, had a structural advantage to lead but Perikatan’s success in the future would depend on whether the new chairman would be able to unite all component parties, resolve internal tensions and win the confidence of Malaysians.

“In this respect, Takiyuddin appears to be among the most balanced and strategic candidate.”

He added that if Mr Takiyuddin is given the chance to be at the forefront, Perikatan will have the opportunity to build a more inclusive narrative, centred on administration and be more acceptable to multiracial Malaysians.

Perikatan could position itself as a competitive alternative, he said.

Mr Muhyiddin announced his resignation on Dec 30.

Several Perikatan state chiefs – all of whom were from Bersatu – also followed suit. THE STAR/ ASIA NEWS NETWORK