Malaysia's PAS declines offer to join Mahathir's party, sticking with Umno

KUALA LUMPUR (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Malaysia's Islamist party PAS has declined Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad's invitation to other Malay parties to join his Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM).

Parti Islam SeMalaysia (PAS) deputy president Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man said on Monday (July 8) that PAS is sticking to its formal cooperation with former ruling party Umno, describing Umno as a core party for Malay-Muslim political parties in the country.

"We invite all political cooperation. But, we are consistent with Umno in the concept of unity," he told reporters at the lobby of Parliament on Monday (July 8).

The Kubang Kerian MP said that Malay unity can be achieved with the cooperation of Umno and PAS.

Last Friday, Tun Dr Mahathir had called for all Malays, especially Umno members, to come together under the umbrella of PPBM for the sake of unity.

PPBM is a member party of the ruling Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition, which also comprises Parti Keadilan Rakyat, the Democratic Action Party and Parti Amanah Negara.

PH is scheduled to hold a presidential council meeting on Monday to deliberate Dr Mahathir's remarks.