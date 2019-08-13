Party withdrawal from Thai coalition signals first sign of trouble for government

BANGKOK - A member of Thailand's coalition government on Tuesday (Aug 13) announced its decision to withdraw support for the government, signalling the first sign of trouble for the newly formed administration led by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha.

More defections could make it difficult for the government to pass a budget in the coming months, which would be crucial to maintaining investor confidence amid slowing growth.

Mr Mongkolkit Suksintaranont, leader of the Thai Civilised Party and an elected lawmaker, said he and his party were pulling away from the wobbly coalition because he was not happy with some government policies, that the prime minister did not take responsibility for not delivering a complete oath when swearing in for his second term and that his party did not get a Cabinet seat.

"I have been feeling uncomfortable for a long time. I couldn't voice my dissatisfaction with the government freely," he told reporters.

Mr Mongkolkit is the only MP in his party, but his withdrawal further trims the government's already wafer-thin majority in the 500-member Lower House of Parliament. The coalition - now consisting of 18 parties - has the support of 253 members.

"If Prayut remains in power as prime minister, I won't be a part of it," he added.

On July 16, Mr Prayut, a retired general and former coup leader, failed to recite the complete oath of office during the Cabinet's swearing-in ceremony before the king. The part he omitted is on compliance with the Constitution, a potential breach of the Constitution itself.

Mr Prayut apologised to his Cabinet last week, saying he would take sole responsibility for his mistake. But so far, no action has been taken, prompting a political activist to file a request on Tuesday to the National Anti-Corruption Commission to look into the case.

"The biggest trouble for the pro-military camp so soon after coalition formation is Prime Minister Prayut's incomplete oath," said Dr Thitinan Pongsudhirak, a political science professor at Chulalongkorn University in Bangkok.

On Tuesday, nine other small parties with one MP each held a press conference to reaffirm their support for the government, despite reports of possible defections due to their dissatisfaction with not being given Cabinet positions.

"I affirm that the reports saying we may leave because we were not satisfied with the lack of positions were not true. We will continue to support the government and forever so," said Mr Sampan Lertnuwat, head of the Thai Citizen Power Party.

Mr Somkiat Sornlum, head of the People Progressive Party, said: "We only want more attention for small parties. Now that we have talked things through, my stance on supporting General Prayut Chan-o-cha remains the same."

Also present at the press conference was Deputy Agriculture and Cooperatives Minister Thammanat Prompow, who represented the leading coalition party Palang Pracharat in mediating with the group.

The small parties' alliance with the pro-military government is considered to be mutually beneficial. The small parties will stand to lose as opposition while the government will lose the votes needed to maintain its wafer-thin majority in Parliament.

"Unless they are in government, these single-MP parties are virtually nobodies with no government largesse to boost their profile," said Dr Thitinan.

Although the pro-military camp has lost only one seat so far, it's the beginning of the end, said Dr Thitinan, who predicts its demise within six to 24 months. "If the coalition government has so much trouble already, it is unlikely to last long."

This will deal a blow to the Thai economy which is already seeing slowing exports and tourism.

The Office of the National Economic and Social Development Council had revised the growth forecast for this year from 3.6 per cent to 3.3 per cent.