Parts of Malaysia's Terengganu state hit by floods due to monsoon rains

KUALA TERENGGANU (BERNAMA) - Parts of eastern Malaysia's Terengganu state have been hit by floods due to heavy rains from the annual monsoon season. There were 163 evacuees at flood relief centres on Sunday (Dec 16) morning.

The east coast states in Peninsular Malaysia are often inundated by floods during the monsoon season at the end of the year.

Low-lying areas hit by flooding include central Hulu Terengganu district and Dungun in the south.

High-alert levels were placed on several major rivers in Terengganu, as the rains are continuing.

Terengganu's Civil Defence Force director Che Adam A. Rahman said that in several areas, people living in the low-lying places face the risk of floods at any time.