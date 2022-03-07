Parts of Malaysia's Klang Valley flooded after heavy downpour

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Flash floods hit parts of Malaysia's Klang Valley, which encompasses the capital Kuala Lumpur and surrounding Selangor state, on Monday (March 7) with footage on social media showing submerged vehicles and rising water levels in several areas.

According to the Integrated Transport Information System (Itis) operated by Kuala Lumpur City Hall, floodwaters were detected at tunnels in front of the Tabung Haji building and Jalan Chan Sow Lin in the city centre as at 4pm.

Itis also raised flood alerts for Jalan Pudu, Jalan Sri Pemaisuri, Jalan Tun Razak and Jalan Pahang.

It said the Smart tunnel in the city centre is fully closed to traffic so that it can be used for flood operations.

The Malaysian public took to social media to share videos of rising water levels in a few areas, to the point where drivers of light vehicles could not make their way across the affected locales.

A video circulating online showed cars being trapped in water in Jalan Kuchai Lama, in the section believed to be from the North Pantai Expressway heading towards Sungai Besi.

A spokesperson from the Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue department confirmed that photos of the flooded highway in Kuchai Lama were real.

"Operations are still underway," the spokesperson said.

When contacted Selangor Fire and Rescue Department director Norazam Khamis said that in Selangor, flooding has been reported in Sungai Buloh and Kampung Gombak.

"In Kampung Gombak, three houses were affected but at this time the water is receding.

"So far reports have come from Bandar Baru Sungai Buloh and at Kampung Gombak, Kampung Melayu and Kampung Melayu in Batu Arang," he said.

When contacted Kuala Lumpur's mayor Mahadi Che Ngah said Kuala Lumpur City Hall was monitoring the situation and awaiting feedback from the Drainage and Irrigation Department.