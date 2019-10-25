Parts of Subang Air Traffic Control's ceiling collapse, causing flight delays

KUALA LUMPUR - Parts of the ceiling of the Subang air traffic control tower collapsed on Friday (Oct 25), causing delays to flights.

A video showed parts of a ceiling falling on top of a worker in a room with computer terminals, with rainwater pouring into the area.

Malaysia Airports did not say what occurred but posted on its Facebook page on Friday night the following: "Dear passengers, we regret to inform that the Air Traffic Control (ATC) at Subang Airport (SZB) is currently experiencing a technical error. This has affected several arriving and departing flights at KUL. We advise passengers to remain calm as our team is working closely with the ATC teams at both SZB and KUL. Please check with your airline for the latest flight schedule. Stay with us for the next update. #MYairportsupdates

Later, it updated the page to say that operations were back to normal as at 8.35pm on Friday.

But complaints in the comments section of the Facebook posting claimed that inbound and outbound flights at KLIA and KLIA2 were still delayed, with some users saying they were seated in their planes for at least two hours with no movement from the aircraft on the runway.

A government official, who declined to be named, confirmed that sections of the ceiling at Subang ATC had collapsed.

Hi there, our ground staff are currently working on this and will get in touch with you again as soon as they are able to. Please bear with us in the meantime. — Singapore Airlines (@SingaporeAir) October 25, 2019