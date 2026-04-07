Part of Jakarta airport terminal’s ceiling caves in after heavy rain

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The incident, which was said to have occurred at about 1.40pm, lasted for about five minutes.

A section of Jakarta’s Soekarno-Hatta International Airport collapsed after days of heavy rain on April 6, sending a torrent of water crashing into a departure lounge and ripples of panic among some travellers.

The incident occurred at about 1.40pm at Terminal 3 of the Indonesian capital’s main international airport, a flight passenger told local news agency Antara.

Several flights scheduled to land at the airport earlier that day were diverted because of heavy rain and changes in wind direction, the news agency reported.

Footage of the incident circulating on social media shows water trickling through a section of the ceiling at the airport before several panels give way, raining water down on the terminal’s lounge area where travellers are waiting.

People are seen hastily moving away from the site with their belongings in tow.

Mr Yudistiawan, assistant deputy for communication and legal affairs at PT Angkasa Pura Indonesia (InJourney Airports) for Soekarno-Hatta Airport , said the disruption lasted about five minutes.

Airport staff promptly cleaned and secured the affected area to prevent any impact on flight services, he added.

No injuries were reported.

Mr Yudistiawan also confirmed that all airside facilities, such as runways, taxiways and designated parking areas for aircraft, remained fully operational, with no flooding affecting aircraft movements.

“The area is clean and the situation has returned to normal, with airport operations continuing smoothly,” Mr Yudistiawan said.