Parliamentary vote to select Thai PM postponed: Reports

The vote was to be held on July 27, following two previous attempts to become Thai premier by Move Forward Party's Pita Limjaroenra that were blocked. PHOTO: AFP
BANGKOK - The speaker of Thailand’s Parliament has postponed a bicameral vote to select the country’s next prime minister, local media reported on Tuesday, as a political deadlock drags on more than two months after a May general election.

The vote was scheduled to be held on July 27 following two previous attempts to become premier by the leader of the election-winning Move Forward Party, Mr Pita Limjaroenrat, that were blocked by conservative and nominated lawmakers.

The populist Pheu Thai Party, which emerged as the second most popular party in the May election, was expected to nominate its own candidate for premier this week, as part of an eight-party alliance that includes Move Forward.

A meeting of the alliance scheduled for Tuesday was cancelled, and Pheu Thai lawmaker Sutin Klangsaeng said that talks between the eight parties were still under way to find a way forward. REUTERS

