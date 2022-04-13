Park Jin nominated as South Korea's new foreign minister: Yonhap

SEOUL (REUTERS) - South Korea's incoming President Yoon Suk-yeol has nominated four-term lawmaker Park Jin as foreign minister, Yonhap news agency reported on Wednesday (April 13) citing unidentified sources.

Park recently led a team of Yoon's foreign policy and security advisers to the United States for talks with Washington officials to discuss a response to threats from North Korea as it steps up weapons testing.

He is a member of the parliament's unification and foreign affairs committee and was previously its chairman.

The presidential transition committee could not immediately be reached for confirmation.

Four-term lawmaker Kwon Young-se, the vice chairman of Yoon's transition committee, was tapped as the unification minister to handle inter-Korean affairs.

Yoon, who takes office on May 10, is also expected to announce other cabinet minister nominations later in the day.

Cabinet nominees other than the prime minister are subject to parliamentary confirmation hearings but do not require approval.

