Straitstimes.com header logo

Paris court annuls final award in $19 billion spat with Sulu heirs, says Malaysia

Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

The dispute is linked to the Sulu heirs’ years-long claims to the state of Sabah.

The dispute is linked to the Sulu heirs’ years-long claims to the state of Sabah.

PHOTO: THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

Follow topic:

KUALA LUMPUR – A Paris court has annulled the award of about US$15 billion (S$19.44 billion) sought by the so-called heirs of Sulu against Malaysia, according to the Malaysian government, marking a major milestone in the longstanding dispute over territorial claims.

The Paris Court of Appeal also ordered the Sulu claimants to pay €200,000 (S$301,591) in costs to Malaysia, said the country’s Sulu Special Secretariat War Room in a statement on Dec 10.

This was after the court confirmed the arbitrator who

rendered the award in 2022

had no jurisdiction to do so because there was no valid arbitration agreement binding Malaysia, it added.

The decision should put an end to further claims from the Sulu heirs, the secretariat said.

“In any event, Malaysia stands ready to continue its fight before any court called upon by the so-called Sulu claimants,” it said.

The dispute is linked to the Sulu heirs’ years-long claims to the state of Sabah.

The then-sultanate had leased Sabah to a British company in 1878 and the Borneo state was later absorbed into Malaysia.

The Sulu sultanate ruled the islands in the Sulu Archipelago, which are part of Mindanao in today’s Philippines. BLOOMBERG

More on this topic
Malaysia challenges late sultan’s heirs to try to lease part of the country
Malaysia lists Sulu heir as a terrorist in claim over Sabah
See more on

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2025 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.