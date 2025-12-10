Paris court annuls final award in $19 billion spat with Sulu heirs, says Malaysia

Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

The dispute is linked to the Sulu heirs’ years-long claims to the state of Sabah.

KUALA LUMPUR – A Paris court has annulled the award of about US$15 billion (S$19.44 billion) sought by the so-called heirs of Sulu against Malaysia, according to the Malaysian government, marking a major milestone in the longstanding dispute over territorial claims.

The Paris Court of Appeal also ordered the Sulu claimants to pay €200,000 (S$301,591) in costs to Malaysia, said the country’s Sulu Special Secretariat War Room in a statement on Dec 10.

This was after the court confirmed the arbitrator who rendered the award in 2022 had no jurisdiction to do so because there was no valid arbitration agreement binding Malaysia, it added.

The decision should put an end to further claims from the Sulu heirs, the secretariat said.

“In any event, Malaysia stands ready to continue its fight before any court called upon by the so-called Sulu claimants,” it said.

The then-sultanate had leased Sabah to a British company in 1878 and the Borneo state was later absorbed into Malaysia.

The Sulu sultanate ruled the islands in the Sulu Archipelago, which are part of Mindanao in today’s Philippines. BLOOMBERG