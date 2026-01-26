PAP sec-gen Lawrence Wong congratulates Vietnam’s To Lam on reappointment as head of ruling party

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong (right) meeting Vietnam’s leader To Lam at Parliament House on March 12, 2025.

SINGAPORE - PAP secretary-general Lawrence Wong, in his capacity as the party’s leader, on Jan 26 congratulated Vietnam’s top leader To Lam on his re-election as head of its ruling party.

In a letter to Mr Lam , Mr Wong, who is also Singapore’s Prime Minister, said that his re-election at the end of the five-yearly Communist Party congress on Jan 23 is “testament to the trust and confidence” that the party and people of Vietnam place in his leadership.

“Under your leadership, Vietnam has accelerated its economic growth, social development, and regional and international integration. I am confident that Vietnam will continue to prosper in this new era under your steady hand,” said Mr Wong.

He added that relations between Singapore and Vietnam are “underpinned by our shared vision to build mutually beneficial ties for the prosperity of both our countries and citizens”, having developed strong ties in the economic, political, and people-to-people spheres.

Mr Wong described Mr Lam’s official visit to Singapore in March 2025 as a “significant milestone”, noting that it has spurred further engagement between the two countries, including through the establishment of the Singapore-Vietnam Strategic Dialogue.

“I look forward to continuing to work closely with you on both our bilateral relations, as well as regional and international issues,” said Mr Wong.

Mr Lam was was re-elected as head of the ruling Communist Party after a unanimous vote by its central committee, and pledged to turbocharge growth in the export-reliant nation.

Mr Lam, 68, is also seeking to become president, with a decision expected to be announced later.