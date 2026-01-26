Straitstimes.com header logo

PAP sec-gen Lawrence Wong congratulates Vietnam’s To Lam on reappointment as head of ruling party

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong (right) meeting Vietnam’s leader To Lam at Parliament House on March 12, 2025.

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong (right) meeting Vietnam’s leader To Lam at Parliament House on March 12, 2025.

PHOTO: ST FILE

avatar-alt

Ian Cheng

Google Preferred Source badge

SINGAPORE - PAP secretary-general Lawrence Wong, in his capacity as the party’s leader, on Jan 26 congratulated

Vietnam’s top leader To Lam on his

re-election

 as head of its ruling party.

In a letter to Mr Lam, Mr Wong, who is also Singapore’s Prime Minister, said that his re-election at the end of the five-yearly Communist Party congress on Jan 23 is “testament to the trust and confidence” that the party and people of Vietnam place in his leadership.

“Under your leadership, Vietnam has accelerated its economic growth, social development, and regional and international integration. I am confident that Vietnam will continue to prosper in this new era under your steady hand,” said Mr Wong.

He added that relations between Singapore and Vietnam are “underpinned by our shared vision to build mutually beneficial ties for the prosperity of both our countries and citizens”, having developed strong ties in the economic, political, and people-to-people spheres.

Mr Wong described

Mr Lam’s official visit to Singapore in March 2025

as a “significant milestone”, noting that it has spurred further engagement between the two countries, including through the establishment of the Singapore-Vietnam Strategic Dialogue.

“I look forward to continuing to work closely with you on both our bilateral relations, as well as regional and international issues,” said Mr Wong.

Mr Lam was was re-elected as head of the ruling Communist Party after a unanimous vote by its central committee, and pledged to turbocharge growth in the export-reliant nation.

Mr Lam, 68, is also seeking to become president, with a decision expected to be announced later.

More on this topic
Singapore, Vietnam strengthen economic ties with new initiatives
Singapore, Vietnam agree to step up defence ties, dialogue between leaders
See more on

Vietnam

Lawrence Wong

Politics and government

Politicians

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.