Panic buying sparks rice shortage concerns in Sabah

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The situation has been reported in areas such as Keningau and Tenom, where videos circulating over the past few days showed people stockpiling rice.

– Panic buying has disrupted rice supply in parts of the East Malaysian state of Sabah, particularly in interior districts, sparking concern among residents.

The situation has been reported in areas such as Keningau and Tenom, where videos circulating over the past few days showed people stockpiling rice.

However, state Agriculture, Fisheries and Food Industries Minister Jamawi Jaafar has assured the public that supplies remain sufficient and are expected to last at least until September.

“There is no need for panic buying. Please remain calm,” he said.

Datuk Jamawi said he had met Sabah Paddy and Rice Board general manager Ramle Kasin, along with Sabah Bernas officials, to monitor supply levels at the Kolombong reserve centre.

“The supply of rice is stable and sufficient. We have also arranged for the immediate transportation of affordable rice in large quantities to Keningau, Sook, Tenom, Kemabong and Sipitang on March 17,” he said.

He added that supply levels are expected to normalise soon, urging the public not to resort to panic buying.

Meanwhile, the National Consumer Foundation Malaysia has called for urgent measures to address shortages of subsidised and affordable rice in several districts across Sabah.

Its Sabah chairman David Chan said the group had received numerous complaints, including from the state capital Kota Kinabalu. He described the situation as worrying and financially burdensome for households already coping with rising living costs.

On March 16, Homeland Solidarity Party president Jeffrey Kitingan also said rice shortages were affecting Keningau and nearby areas, and urged the government to act swiftly. THE STAR/ ASIA NEWS NETWORK