For the past year, Indonesian teenager Amir (not his real name) has been working as a porter at a fish auction centre near Paotere port in Makassar, South Sulawesi.

The 17-year-old vocational school student often skips virtual classes to work, earning a day's wage of between 30,000 and 50,000 rupiah (S$2.80 to S$4.70) for over six hours of labour.