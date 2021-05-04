Pandemic-fuelled e-shopping boom spurs courier firm's growth

JAKARTA - For the past one year, Indonesian courier start-up PT Global Jet Express, better known as J&T Express, has been sending hundreds of millions of parcels across the sprawling archipelago of more than 17,000 islands despite challenging terrain and underdeveloped roads.

The Jakarta-based start-up founded by businessmen Jet Lee and Tony Chen in 2015 is the country's newest unicorn, joining five others, according to United States technology market intelligence CB Insights.