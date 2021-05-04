Media:
Credits:
PHOTO: JNTEXPRESSSG/FACEBOOK
Apply letterbox to 3 by 2.6 image for phone apps:
JAKARTA - For the past one year, Indonesian courier start-up PT Global Jet Express, better known as J&T Express, has been sending hundreds of millions of parcels across the sprawling archipelago of more than 17,000 islands despite challenging terrain and underdeveloped roads.
The Jakarta-based start-up founded by businessmen Jet Lee and Tony Chen in 2015 is the country's newest unicorn, joining five others, according to United States technology market intelligence CB Insights.
Blurb/Summary:
JAKARTA - For the past one year, Indonesian courier start-up PT Global Jet Express, better known as J&T Express, has been sending hundreds of millions of parcels across the sprawling archipelago of more than 17,000 islands despite challenging terrain and underdeveloped roads.
Web Category:
Hermes ID:
6 513 983
Hermes Doc Ref:
LYLOGISTICS04-OL
Display Type:
Default Article
Keywords/Tags:
Hermes Source:
SPH
Print copyright:
SPH
Display Headline:
Pandemic-fuelled e-shopping boom spurs courier firm's growth
Allow overwrite?:
Content Access:
Premium
Print Content:
0
Hide Comments:
Hide Media Field:
24 Live Blog Display:
FALSE
Disable AMP Page:
Display Affiliate Statement:
IAB Taxonomy: