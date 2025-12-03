Panda pair Chen Xing and Xiao Yue settling into new home in Malaysia; distinct personalities emerge

Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

The pair of giant pandas are in Malaysia for a 10-year stay under an extended China-Malaysia panda conservation agreement.

PETALING JAYA – Malaysia’s newest stars – giant pandas Chen Xing and Xiao Yue – are starting to settle into their new home at Zoo Negara.

The pair, in Malaysia for a 10-year stay under an extended China-Malaysia panda conservation agreement , are in their second week of quarantine and adaptation.

In a Facebook post on Dec 3 , the Chinese Embassy in Malaysia said both pandas are healthy, eating well and beginning to show distinct personalities.

“Chen Xing, the more outgoing of the two, has quickly taken to exploring the indoor enclosure, passages and main viewing area. Keepers say his favourite spot is the pool in the display area, where he spends much of the day moving about and checking out his new surroundings.” the embassy said.

On the other hand, Xiao Yue is described as gentle and quiet, and has been slower to warm up.

“She initially kept to a familiar corner but has now started ‘patrolling’ her territory, resting on wooden climbing structures and making more frequent trips back to the inner den to forage for food,” the embassy said.

Both pandas are eating normally, including bamboo, concentrate feed, fruits and vegetables.

The China-Malaysia joint care team has been fine-tuning their routines based on each panda’s needs.

Keepers carry out daily weight training with Chen Xing to get him used to stepping on the scale.

His bamboo intake has dipped slightly compared with the first week and the team is trying out different bamboo varieties to find what suits him best.

Xiao Yue, meanwhile, is being encouraged to explore by having her food scattered in both the inner den and exhibition area.

When undisturbed, she is said to quietly enjoy her own “happy time”, eating and resting. Her bamboo intake has increased this week, a positive sign of adjustment.

Experts from both countries are monitoring their vital signs, weight, food intake and excretion to ensure they get through the adaptation period smoothly.

Chen Xing and Xiao Yue’s arrival marks a new chapter in the panda partnership between Malaysia and China, following the return of much-loved Fu Wa and Feng Yi to China in May after their stint at Zoo Negara. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK