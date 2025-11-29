PAL, Cebu Pacific cancel 78 domestic flights after Airbus A320 technical advisory

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Airbus has issued an urgent alert affecting up to 6,000 A320 family aircraft around the world after a technical malfunction in October involving a JetBlue flight.

MANILA – A total of 78 Philippine Airlines (PAL) and Cebu Pacific flights were cancelled on Nov 29 following a technical advisory from Airbus affecting certain A320 and A321 aircraft models , the carriers said.

PAL informed affected passengers they may opt to rebook their tickets, convert them into travel credits, or request a refund.

In a separate advisory, Cebu Pacific said its operations and engineering teams were working “diligently” to complete the necessary updates and advised travellers to check flight statuses via its website before going to the airport.

Cebu Pacific also announced that it is offering free rebooking and travel fund conversion for affected passengers scheduled to fly between Nov 29 and Dec 1.

The European planemaker instructed operators to implement “immediate precautionary action” after determining that intense solar radiation may corrupt flight control data.

The software at the centre of the issue, the Elevator and Aileron Computer, requires updates that could take several hours for most aircraft, though up to 1,000 planes may need weeks to fix. PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER/ASIA NEWS NETWORK