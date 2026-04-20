Pakistani detainee who fled from Malaysian jail during transfer successfully recaptured

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A 30-second clip shows a Pakistani man breaking away from a line of inmates as they got down from the back of a truck.

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KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysian police have rearrested a Pakistani detainee who fled custody from Sungai Buloh Prison in Selangor earlier in April.

The fugitive, identified as 24-year-old Muhammad Hassan, is believed to have survived for seven days by hiding in forests and sneaking into construction sites at night.

Immigration director-general Zakaria Shaaban said the arrest was the result of six days of intelligence-gathering, assisted by information from the Pakistan Embassy.

According to Bernama, Selangor police chief Shazeli Kahar said the inmate was successfully recaptured at about 5pm on April 18 by a team from the Intelligence and Special Operations Division of the Immigration Department headquarters at KM24, Batu 14, Jalan Gombak Lama.

Initial investigations found that the suspect admitted to escaping while getting down from a police truck.

“During his seven days on the run, the suspect hid in forests near construction sites during the day and slipped into the area at night to seek shelter and sleep due to safety risks and threats from wild animals.

“The suspect also wore clothes stolen from the construction site to avoid detection by authorities,” Datuk Zakaria said in a statement on April 19.

He added that checks showed the suspect entered Malaysia via Kuala Lumpur International Airport on Jan 11, 2025, and was granted a 30-day social visit pass.

An interview and identification process by a representative from the Pakistan Embassy on the same day confirmed the suspect as the individual who escaped police custody on April 9.

The suspect failed to produce valid identification documents when arrested and also attempted to flee again, but was successfully stopped by the enforcement team.

He was facing several charges, including under Section 377C of the Penal Code for sodomy, Section 392 for robbery, as well as immigration-related offences.

Mr Zakaria said the suspect is now also being investigated under the Immigration Act 1959/63 and is currently being held at an immigration depot pending further action.

The department reiterated that it will continue to intensify enforcement operations to track down, arrest and deport foreigners who violate immigration laws.

Members of the public are reminded not to harbour or employ undocumented migrants, as strict action can be taken under existing laws. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK