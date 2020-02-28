Pakatan loses grip on Johor; new coalition to take over

JOHOR BARU • A new coalition government will take over the state of Johor with a simple majority of 28 seats, the Johor Palace said yesterday.

In a statement, Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar's private secretary, Datuk Jaba Mohd Noah, said the Johor ruler held a meeting with the state assemblymen and was satisfied with the new coalition, The Star reported.

"During the meeting, a total of 28 assemblymen supported the new coalition, while 26 supported Pakatan Harapan (PH)," Datuk Jaba said.

"Two assemblymen were absent," he said. With that, the Johor ruler felt that the new coalition had a simple majority to form the state government, he added.

The new state government would now have to submit its proposals for a menteri besar.

Datuk Jaba said Sultan Ibrahim hoped that the new government would be able to function and continue with the state's development.

PH - which ruled at the federal level and the state government in Johor - collapsed on Monday after Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad's party, the Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia, left the coalition.

Bersatu made the move to abandon the coalition shortly after Tun Dr Mahathir announced his resignation as the country's prime minister, leading to a walkout by 11 of the party's state assemblymen.

Dr Mahathir was, however, later appointed the interim Prime Minister by the Malaysian King, Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin.

The PH coalition had seized the federal government as well as seven state governments from the Barisan Nasional at the country's historic 2018 general election.

It is understood that the new coalition comprises the two Malay-based opposition parties Umno and Parti Islam SeMalaysia, the Indian-based Malaysian Indian Congress and assemblymen from Dr Mahathir's Bersatu.

Malaysiakini reported that the two absent assemblymen were Johor Bersatu chief Mazlan Bujang and Datuk Salahuddin Ayub from Parti Amanah Negara, a PH member.

Johor Umno chief Hasni Mohammad is expected to be the state's next menteri besar.

Meanwhile, Johor State Legislative Assembly Speaker Suhaizan Kaiat said yesterday that the state assembly sitting on March 5 will be postponed amid the country's ongoing political turmoil, the Malay Mail Online reported.

"The (notice of) postponement has been sent to the Johor state legislator's office, and a notice would be sent to all 56 state assemblymen today," the Malay Mail quoted him as saying.

He said that given the changes expected at the state government level, a reshuffle of the Johor executive committee and a new appointment of the Johor menteri besar was likely.

"As a result of this, the Johor state assembly sitting will be adjourned. The decision is made in accordance with the law and my authority as the Johor state assembly Speaker," he said.