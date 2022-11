KUALA LUMPUR - For more than a decade, only two Malaysian states - Selangor and Penang - were considered strongholds of the opposition Pakatan Harapan (PH), but the coalition is hoping to add to the list Negeri Sembilan, which it also rules.

PH’s first real test would be the general election on Nov 19 when it will contest all eight parliamentary seats in the state. It currently holds four seats - Tampin, Rasah, Seremban and Port Dickson.