Pakatan Harapan candidate wins seat in Kuala Kubu Baharu by-election: Unofficial count

As at 8.15pm on May 11, Pakatan Harapan candidate Pang Sock Tao had garnered more than half of the total votes cast. PHOTO: THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK
Updated
May 11, 2024, 09:28 PM
Published
May 11, 2024, 09:20 PM

PETALING JAYA - Pakatan Harapan candidate Pang Sock Tao has won the Kuala Kubu Baharu by-election, according to unofficial results.

As at 8.15pm on May 11, Ms Pang had garnered more than half of the total number of votes cast with 13,675 votes.

Perikatan Nasional’s Khairul Azhari Saut received 9,837 votes, while independent candidate Nyau Ke Xin garnered 183, and Parti Rakyat Malaysia Hafizah Zainuddin had149.

The number of votes counted so far is 23,934, or 60 per cent of the total.

According to the Election Commission, the Kuala Kubu Baharu constituency has 40,226 registered voters. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

More On This Topic
Malaysian parties woo Indian voters in tight Kuala Kubu Bharu by-election
Malaysians’ worries over country’s direction could hurt Anwar, say analysts

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top