Pakatan Harapan candidate wins seat in Kuala Kubu Baharu by-election: Unofficial count

PETALING JAYA - Pakatan Harapan candidate Pang Sock Tao has won the Kuala Kubu Baharu by-election, according to unofficial results.

As at 8.15pm on May 11, Ms Pang had garnered more than half of the total number of votes cast with 13,675 votes.

Perikatan Nasional’s Khairul Azhari Saut received 9,837 votes, while independent candidate Nyau Ke Xin garnered 183, and Parti Rakyat Malaysia Hafizah Zainuddin had149.

The number of votes counted so far is 23,934, or 60 per cent of the total.

According to the Election Commission, the Kuala Kubu Baharu constituency has 40,226 registered voters. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK