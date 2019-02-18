Pakatan Harapan candidate for Semenyih by-election clears air over PhD studies

SEMENYIH (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - With the credentials of several government leaders coming under scrutiny, Malaysian ruling coalition Pakatan Harapan's candidate for the by-election in Selangor's Semenyih, Mr Muhammad Aiman Zainali, is finding himself having to explain his own, two days into the campaign trail.

The 30-year-old candidate from Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia cleared the air about his doctorate after discrepancies were found in his biodata and LinkedIn profile.

Campaign flyers have listed him as pursuing a PhD in electrical engineering but his LinkedIn profile states that he had completed his studies in 2016.

"When I created the account, I had listed that I expected to graduate by 2016 but that didn't happen because I had to put my studies on hold to take care of my ill grandmother.

"By the time I could go back to pursuing it, my scholarship has expired and I had to work and do my research for my degree.

"I just forgot to update my LinkedIn account," he said, adding that he never claimed to have completed his PhD.

Mr Aiman was speaking to reporters after visiting voters in Taman Semenyih Ria.

He has been making his rounds at the markets, hypermarkets and villages in this town along the Kajang-Seremban road highway to round up support ahead of the polling day on March 2.

Mr Aiman said he was also disappointed to learn about the death threats received by independent candidate Kuan Chee Heng.

"It should not have happened and I hope everyone follows the rules and regulations during the campaign.

"My campaign trail has gone well so far and I've listened to many problems from voters in Semenyih," he said.