Pakatan Harapan, Barisan Nasional walk political tightrope with electoral pact in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR - Electoral cooperation between Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition and its new ally Barisan Nasional (BN) in several state elections this year will see the two walking a political tightrope, as they attempt to win over Malay voters while not alienating the non-Malays.

Datuk Seri Anwar said on Tuesday that all parties in the government have agreed to work together in the state elections, and would start talks on seat negotiations soon.

Dr Oh Ei Sun, senior fellow at the Singapore Institute of International Affairs, described the teaming up of PH and BN – the main components in the federal government – as “marriages of political convenience and nothing more”.

However, doing so does not guarantee a sure win against the opposition Perikatan Nasional (PN), consisting of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) and Parti Islam SeMalaysia (PAS).

“To definitively defeat PN, they would have to surpass PAS in its religiously extremist appeals and Bersatu in its racially supremacist narrative. It would be difficult to do so as PH has a reformist or progressive reputation,” Dr Oh told The Straits Times.

Both PH and Umno-led BN also risk losing some of their traditional supporters who are not in favour of such an alliance, he said.

PH and BN were previously staunch rivals but came together to form the federal government as awkward allies following the November general elections which resulted in a hung parliament.

Mr Hafidzi Razali, senior analyst at risk consultancy Bower Group Asia, told ST that the electoral collaboration could be a “litmus test” for the PH-Umno partnership at the federal level to see if the grassroots and fence sitters would accept the pact.

It would also be an indicator of whether Mr Anwar’s administration has managed to stem and reverse the Malay swing against his party and Umno at the general election.

“While Anwar has managed to keep the politicians contented for now, it is difficult to read the ‘calm before the storm’ in Malay-majority areas (ahead of the state polls),” he added.

In the general election, the results showed that Umno had lost ground in the Malay heartland, with Malay voters having abandoned the party in favour of PN, with PAS winning 43 seats in the 222-seat Parliament.

Mr Anwar’s Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) and Bersatu both won 31 seats each, while Umno has 26.

With internal issues – such as the sacking and suspension of several top leaders – roiling within Umno, repercussions in the Malay-majority areas should be expected, with PN set to benefit from this.