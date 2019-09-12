Pahang school to be closed on Sept 12 due to worsening haze situation

KUANTAN (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - At least one school in Malaysia's Pahang state, SK Rompin in Kuala Rompin, will be closed on Thursday (Sept 12), due to the very unhealthy Air Pollution Index (API) reading in the Rompin district.

The school's administration said schooling on Friday (Sept 13) would depend on the Air Pollutant Index (API) reading on Thursday.

"If the API on Thursday is still at the very unhealthy level, then the school will be closed on Friday," it said.

Pahang Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail said the state government viewed the haze situation seriously, especially in Rompin, which had seen the API reached beyond 200. An API reading between 101 and 200 signals unhealthy air, while the very unhealthy range is 201-300.

"It later dropped to 228 between 8am to 9am and further decreased to 227 at 10am," Wan Rosdy said in a statement on Wednesday (Sept 11).

As at 10pm, the API in Rompin was at 204.

Wan Rosdy said every school in the state had been notified of the standard operating procedure when facing such a situation.

Among the measures to be taken were to provide face masks to every student and teacher, to stop outdoor activities and closure of school if the situation was critical until it could cause serious health concerns.

Schools were also required to keep in contact with the Department of Environment for the latest updates.

"I hope the existing SOP can be followed by all schools, especially in Rompin.

"All the students and pupils involved, I hope, can obey their school's instructions issued from time to time. Hopefully, the students and pupils will not be too affected by this unpleasant situation," Wan Rosdy said.