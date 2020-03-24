Packed trains as Jakarta starts work week under emergency

Train stations in the Indonesian capital and its satellite towns were jam-packed yesterday as confusion reigned on the first workday of a two-week state of emergency Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan declared on the city last Friday.

Passengers were forced to squeeze into crowded trains as staggered timings did not materialise.

Operating hours for transport services such as commuter trains and buses were cut in Jakarta, which is bracing itself for a spike in Covid-19 infections.

Workers, including nurses and those in the service sector, complained on social media that the public transport chaos resulted in many of them being late for work.

Pictures of crowded trains and long queues started circulating on social media yesterday morning.

Venues in Jakarta such as cinemas, bars, bowling alleys, spas and massage parlours were shuttered for two weeks from yesterday.

It follows the closure of schools for two weeks from March 16.

Under the state of emergency, trains operate only from 6am to 8pm. The Jakarta MRT's usual hours are from 5am to midnight, and the KRL Commuterline, which operates in the Greater Jakarta Area, from 4am to midnight.

Ms Ade Andryani, a hospital staff member, posted on Twitter: "Our morning shift starts at 7am and the noon shift ends at 9pm. The new operating hours are a huge burden."

While ridership has fallen by more than half, the shorter hours still mean crowded trains.

Jakarta's population of about 10 million increases by several million people during work hours, with many commuting to the capital from satellite towns such as Bogor, Tangerang and Bekasi.

The widespread complaints online prompted the authorities to switch train operations back to the usual hours yesterday afternoon.

Observers had expressed concerns about poor coordination between the Jakarta government and President Joko Widodo's administration in dealing with the coronavirus crisis, which has claimed 49 lives in the country.

Jakarta has been the hardest hit, with 29 deaths and 353 people infected.

Mr Joko has so far adopted social distancing measures, but has not declared a lockdown of the city.

The President has instead appealed to firms to allow workers to work from home, while his political rival, Mr Anies, has adopted more stringent measures and is pushing for a lockdown of the city.

The Straits Times understands that Mr Joko had been advised against closing shopping malls in the capital, a decision that has disappointed Mr Anies.

Indonesia had 65 new coronavirus cases yesterday, with the total figure now at 579.