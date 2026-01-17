Owner of ‘gay-friendly’ hotel in Melaka apologises

Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

MELAKA - The owner of a so-called “gay-friendly” hotel in Melaka has apologised and admitted there was negligence in the management of the premises.

The Hang Tuah Jaya Municipal Council (MPHTJ) had taken the owner’s statement on this matter on Jan 15, said its council president, Datuk Sapiah Haron.

She said the owner of the premises had issued an apology and acknowledged that the promotional material on the hotel’s website was uploaded due to the management’s negligence.

“The hotel has also taken action by removing the promotional material immediately,” she said in a statement.

Further checks found that the hotel involved had failed to register and pay the Heritage Fee for the 2024 period to date.

“In addition, the hotel is required to obtain additional trade licences for several extra activities being carried out.

“The hotel was also instructed to comply with the requirement of having at least one Malaysian citizen employee stationed at the counter at all times,” she said.

The hotel’s business licence will only be returned after all the requirements set by MPHTJ have been fulfilled, according to Ms Sapiah.

As a follow-up measure, she said MPHTJ has also issued a compound for failing to comply with licence conditions under the Hotels (MPHTJ) By-Laws 2011.

“MPHTJ stresses that it will continue to carry out enforcement fairly, prudently and in line with the law, in order to ensure all business activities comply with the stipulated regulations while taking into account the well-being and harmony of the local community.

“Further action, including licence cancellation and restrictions on future business applications, can be taken against any premises that fail to comply with instructions after warnings have been given,” she said.

The owner of the hotel had given his statement at the MPHTJ on Jan 15, meeting with the council, the Melaka Islamic Religious Department (Jaim) and the police.

This comes after complaints and checks were made in relation to the promotional materials on the hotel’s website which were found to be against guidelines and local sensitivities, along with licensing issues. THE STAR/ ASIA NEWS NETWORK