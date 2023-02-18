Overzealous dress code moral policy in Malaysia a concern: MCA women’s wing chairman

JOHOR BARU - Recent dress code incidents in which women were denied entry into government buildings are concerning, says Wanita MCA national chairman Wong You Fong.

She said the authorities should use their discretion and common sense in dealing with such circumstances.

“Wanita MCA is concerned about overzealous dress code moral policing that continues at government offices, with the latest incident being at the Pasir Gudang City Council (MBPG),” she said.

The most recent incident occurred on Wednesday.

Ms Wong said a 60-year-old woman was barred from using the lift to renew her business permit on the second floor after entering the premises because her attire was “not long enough”.

“From the photo, it is apparent that the hemline covered her shin, just short of reaching the ankles,” Ms Wong said in a statement on Saturday.

The Johor MCA Wanita chairman said that security guards are tasked with the safety of the building and should not act as a form of moral police.

“Where the MBPG security guard is concerned, security guards are tasked with maintaining security and the safety of staff and visitors in the building, instead of exploiting their position to satisfy their lust and (conducting) moral policing,” said Ms Wong.

“Society cannot be lulled into accepting little Napoleons who assume they have been bestowed with the unwritten licence to ogle at anybody’s anatomical physique on the basis of executing dress codes,” she added.

On Thursday, The Star reported that a 60-year-old businesswoman was barred from using the lift at MBPG for allegedly dressing inappropriately.

The woman wore a pastel yellow long dress that extended to her mid-calf and covered shoes when she turned up at the council for business licence matters at around 11am on Wednesday.

In a separate case in Perak, a woman was reportedly scolded by a medical worker for being “indecently dressed” while seeking treatment at the hospital in an 11pm incident last Sunday.

Another case that was recently in the spotlight was that of a woman who was denied entry into a police station in Kajang because she was wearing a pair of shorts.

Ms Wong also said that the MCA women’s wing is concerned that the over-focus on dress could dilute and eventually erode Malaysia’s multicultural values.

“We note that Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution has informed the police to accept reports regardless of what clothes a person wears and Health Minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa has affirmed that every patient deserves priority regardless of dress code.

‘’Wanita MCA is not advocating that the public may simply don any skimpy or revealing outfit and stride into any premises. So long as the individual is decently attired, there is no justification to prohibit entry.

“However, in emergency or life-and-death circumstances, the authorities should use their discretion and plain common sense to allow the individual entry,” she said. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK