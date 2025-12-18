A morning vigil in Sydney on Dec 17 for the victims of the Bondi Beach shooting.

SINGAPORE – Recent extremist incidents overseas, including a fatal attack in Australia and the disruption of an alleged plot in Germany, have raised fresh questions about whether terrorism is becoming harder to detect as it shifts towards lone-actor violence, with dangerous implications for South-east Asia.

Even in the absence of signs showing organised extremist networks mobilising on the ground, the growing role of online radicalisation, often accelerated by global conflicts and social media, has complicated counter-terrorism efforts in the region, analysts told The Straits Times.