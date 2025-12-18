For subscribers
News analysis
Overseas attacks highlight a quieter but more complex terror risk for S-E Asia
- Global extremist incidents, like the Australian attack and foiled German plot, highlight the shift towards lone-wolf violence, intensified by online radicalisation.
- Singapore's Ministry of Home Affairs notes no specific threat but warns a general terrorism threat remains high due to events elsewhere and online self-radicalisation, especially among the youth.
- Analysts stress the need for vigilance as online glorification and extremist content can normalise violence, requiring sustained digital monitoring and early intervention.
SINGAPORE – Recent extremist incidents overseas, including a fatal attack in Australia
a fatal attack in Australiaand the disruption of an alleged plot in Germany, have raised fresh questions about whether terrorism is becoming harder to detect as it shifts towards lone-actor violence, with dangerous implications for South-east Asia.
Even in the absence of signs showing organised extremist networks mobilising on the ground, the growing role of online radicalisation, often accelerated by global conflicts and social media, has complicated counter-terrorism efforts in the region, analysts told The Straits Times.