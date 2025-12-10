Straitstimes.com header logo

Over half a million evacuated in Cambodia, Thailand during border clashes

BANGKOK – More than 500,000 people have fled their homes to safety in Thailand and Cambodia since the start of

a reignited border conflict

, both governments said on Dec 10, surpassing the total number evacuated during similar clashes earlier in 2025.

“Civilians have had to evacuate in large numbers due to what we assessed as an imminent threat to their safety. More than 400,000 people have been moved to safe shelters” across seven provinces, Thai Defence Ministry spokesperson Surasant Kongsiri told reporters.

“We want to prevent a recurrence of the attacks on civilians we suffered in July 2025,” he said.

In Cambodia, “101,229 people have been evacuated to safe shelters and relatives’ homes in five provinces”, as of late on Dec 9, Defence Ministry spokeswoman Maly Socheata said.

Thailand and Cambodia dispute the colonial-era demarcation of their 800km frontier, where competing claims to historic temples have spilled over into armed conflict.

This week’s clashes are the deadliest since five days of fighting in July that killed dozens and displaced around 300,000 on both sides of the border before

a shaky truce was agreed

, following intervention by US President Donald Trump.

Both sides blame each other for instigating the renewed fighting, which on Dec 9 expanded to five provinces of both Thailand and Cambodia. AFP

