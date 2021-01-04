Over 9,000 evacuated after heavy rain in Johor, Pahang

Heavy rain continued to lash parts of Malaysia yesterday, causing thousands to be evacuated in the southern state of Johor and some parts of the East Coast highway in Pahang to be temporarily shut to traffic.

Johor State health and environment committee chairman R. Vidyananthan said one death was recorded from the floods.

He added that 60 temporary relief centres in affected districts, such as Johor Baru, Kota Tinggi, Kluang, Mersing, Pontian, Kulai and Batu Pahat, have been set up to provide shelter.

A total of 6,557 people in seven Johor districts have been rescued and evacuated to safety.

State capital Johor Baru had the most victims, with more than 2,400 displaced, followed by Kluang with more than 1,900, Mr Vidyananthan said, according to The Star Online.

A bad weather warning was issued by the Malaysian Meteorological Department, forecasting continuous rain across the state in Segamat, Batu Pahat, Kluang, Mersing, Pontian, Kulai, Kota Tinggi and Johor Baru.

Johor's rivers swelled, with three river monitoring stations recording dangerous water levels yesterday, while six more indicated alert levels.

In eastern state Pahang, more than 3,200 people from nine districts were evacuated to the relief centres following floods caused by continuous heavy rain since Saturday.

Residents in state capital Kuantan waded in waist-deep water to salvage their belongings and helped push stranded cars to safety.

Three rivers in the state - Sungai Lepar, Sungai Lipis and Sungai Lembing - had risen past their danger levels yesterday.

A section of the East Coast Expressway, which connects Kuantan with Kuala Lumpur, was temporarily closed to vehicles as floodwater inundated the highway lanes.

SAFE AND DRY

6,557 Total number of flood victims in seven Johor districts, such as Johor Baru, Kota Tinggi, Kluang and Mersing, who have been rescued.

60 Number of temporary relief centres in affected districts in Johor set up to provide shelter for flood victims.

Mr Norol Azali Sulaiman, chairman of the state's basic amenities, public delivery system and innovations committee, said that the section between Gambang and Sri Jaya was completely impassable to both eastbound and westbound traffic.

"Water along the road shoulder has spilled onto the dual-carriageway," he was quoted as saying by New Straits Times.

The eastbound lanes and the Kuala Lumpur-bound fast lane were later reopened to traffic after the floodwater receded.

The meteorological department has warned that the annual monsoon season, which usually lasts from November to March, is expected to bring more rain to the east coast states of Pahang, Terengganu and Kelantan.

It said west coast states on the peninsula, as well as the east Malaysia states of Sabah and Sarawak, are also expected to experience thunderstorms, heavy rain and strong winds in the evening and up to early in the night during the monsoon period.

These may cause flash floods especially in low-lying areas, the department added.