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Over 8,300 aftershocks recorded after 7.8-magnitude Mindanao quake

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A drone view shows a collapsed building after a magnitude 7.8 quake in General Santos, Mindanao Island, Philippines, June 8.

A drone view showing a collapsed building after a magnitude 7.8 quake in General Santos, Mindanao Island, Philippines, June 8.

PHOTO: REUTERS

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MANILA, Philippines – A total of 8,381 aftershocks have been recorded since the 7.8-magnitude offshore earthquake that struck Maasim, Sarangani in Mindanao on June 8, state seismologists said on June 19.

In an update issued at 5am local time on June 19, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said 2,040 of the aftershocks had been plotted, while 90 were reported as felt.

Phivolcs said the aftershocks ranged in magnitude from 1.2 to 6.4.

Phivolcs data showed that aftershock activity has generally declined since the earthquake, with daily recorded events dropping from 1,083 during the first monitoring period between June 8 and 9, to 516 between June 18 and 19.

There were, however, intermittent increases in seismic activity, including 884 recorded aftershocks between June 14 and 15.

Phivolcs earlier said the aftershocks generated by the powerful quake may persist for weeks or up to a month. PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.