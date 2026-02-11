Over 55,000 non-Muslim Malaysians married foreigners from 2019-2025; S’poreans among top 3 on list

Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

– Chinese nationals topped the list of foreign spouses marrying non-Muslim Malaysians with 9,195 marriages registered between 2019 and July 2025, the Dewan Rakyat was told.

Home Minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said a total of 55,458 marriages involving Malaysian non-Muslims and foreign nationals were registered during the period under the Law Reform (Marriage and Divorce) Act 1976 (Act 164).

He told the Parliament’s House of Representatives that 8,620 marriages involved Vietnamese women, while 8,802 marriages were with Singaporeans .

Thailand and Indonesia were next on the list, with 5,186 and 4,263 marriages respectively, both involving foreign brides.

“These five countries account for 36,066 out of the 55,458 marriages registered between Malaysian non-Muslims and foreign nationals during the period,” Datuk Seri Saifuddin said in a written parliamentary reply on Feb 11.

Mr Tan Hong Pin had asked for the top five countries of origin of foreign spouses and measures taken to improve the rights of such partners to support their families.

On the rights of foreign spouses, Mr Saifuddin said immigration policies remain governed by the Immigration Act 1959/63 and Immigration Regulations 1963.

This, he said, regulates the entry and stay of foreign nationals in Malaysia.

He added that foreign spouses of Malaysians may apply for a Long-Term Social Visit Pass (LTSVP), allowing them to reside legally in the country for family unification purposes, subject to conditions and the discretion of the Immigration Department director-general.

However, he said the pass does not automatically grant the right to employment, as it requires a work pass.

“As part of improvements based on family welfare considerations, LTSVP holders are allowed to apply for a work endorsement from Immigration on a case-by-case basis,” he said.

Applications are assessed based on security screening, background checks, type of employment and compliance with immigration and labour laws.

In cases where a Malaysian spouse dies, he said the foreign widow or widower may be considered for a widow’s pass or apply for permanent residence, subject to conditions.

For divorce cases involving Malaysian children, foreign spouses may also be considered for permanent residence or a resident pass to allow them to continue residing and working in Malaysia in the interest of the child’s welfare.

Mr Saifuddin added that the policy improvements include expanding eligibility for the LTSVP to foreign husbands, wives, widows, widowers and abused spouses.

The minimum marriage period requirement for permanent residence applications under the spouse category has also been reduced from five years to three years, provided the applicant has held a social visit pass for at least one year.

“There are currently no plans to amend the LTSVP policy, but its implementation will be reviewed periodically to safeguard family welfare, children’s interests and national immigration controls,” he said. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK