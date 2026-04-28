Over 43,000 scam posts removed in Malaysia in first quarter

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The figures from the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) revealed a steep upward trend compared with previous year.

- A total of 43,618 scam-related pieces of content, including fake accounts and impersonation materials, were taken down in the first three months of this year, said Malaysian Deputy Communications Minister Teo Nie Ching.

She said the figures from the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) revealed a steep upward trend compared with previous years, with 6,297 posts removed in 2023, surging to 63,652 in 2024, and further increasing to 98,503 in 2025.

“The scale at which this issue is growing is deeply concerning,” she said in her speech at the 21st general assembly of the Confederation of Asean Journalists (CAJ) on April 27.

Ms Teo added that scammers are increasingly exploiting artificial intelligence (AI), including cases involving the impersonation of the royal institution.

She said there have been frau­dulent social media accounts using AI to replicate the voice of His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, the King of Malaysia, in misleading videos promoting fake financial assistance schemes.

“In the region, similar tactics have been used, including the misuse of former Singapore president Halimah Yacob’s image in AI-manipulated scam content linked to fake aid and financial fraud,” she said.

Later, when met by reporters, Ms Teo said the Malaysian Media Council (MMM) had received seven complaints involving reporting accuracy, unauthorised use of images and content ­affecting social harmony.

She said five of the complaints have been resolved, while two are currently under review.

“To further enhance transpa­rency and accountability, all complaints are now submitted through the official MMM platform.

“This is to ensure that each case is systematically recorded, assessed and managed in a structured and professional manner,” she added.

Teo acknowledged that there have been instances of unethical reporting, adding that such complaints often come from the public rather than from the government.

The council was set up in June 2025, and the complaints received were as of April 27 this year.

On whether complaints against the media would be handled ­solely by the council without criminal prosecution, Ms Teo said that investigations and prosecution remain under the jurisdiction of the police and the Attorney-General’s Chambers.

She expressed hope that the MMM will serve as the first layer or primary platform in ­addres­sing media-related issues once its role is further strengthened.

“What is important is that we have mutual respect between enforcement authorities and members of the media, so that journalists can carry out their duties with the respect they deserve,” Ms Teo said.

Meanwhile, Ms Teo described the theme of this year’s CAJ assembly, The Future of AI and Its Impact on Journalism, as timely and cri­tical, as AI continues to reshape how information is produced, distributed, and consumed.

While the use of AI offers signi­ficant benefits, she said it also presents serious risks.

Ms Teo stressed that AI should serve as a tool to support journa­lists, not replace human judgement, ethics and accountability.

On the RM30 million (S$9.6 million) Media Inno­vation Fund, Teo said RM12.38 million in grants were given out under Phase One to 34 organisations for digital transformation.

Phases Two to Four are currently at the approval stage, she said.

Ms Teo added that Phase Five of the fund will open from May 1 to 14, encouraging media organisations that have yet to apply to seize the opportunity.

Beginning this year, the National Union of Journalists Peninsular Malaysia is holding the CAJ presidency until the next term. THE STAR/ ASIA NEWS NETWORK