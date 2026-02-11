Over 21,000 out-of-wedlock teen pregnancies recorded from 2019 to 2024, Malaysia’s Parliament told

Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR - A total of 21,114 pregnancies involving unmarried teenagers were recorded at government health facilities between 2019 and 2024, says Ms Nancy Shukri.

The Women, Family and Community Development Minister said in a parliamentary written reply that efforts by her ministry to address this issue include strengthening reproductive health education, counselling programmes and community support.

“Among the key initiatives is the development of the Reproductive and Social Health Education Policy and Action Plan (Pekerti), which aims to raise awareness on the importance of reproductive health education and nurture a responsible and resilient society,” she told Ms Siti Zailah Mohd Yusoff ( MP for Rantau Panjang).

Ms Siti Zailah had asked the ministry to state the latest statistics by age, gender, ethnicity and type of social problems involving teenagers in Malaysia, including pregnancies, since 2019.

Under this action plan, Ms Nancy said, emphasis is placed on developing positive and safe reproductive health skills through both formal education and informal programmes outside the school environment.

Inter-ministerial efforts related to Pekerti are coordinated via the National Social Council platform, including incorporating programmes at higher education institutions; expanding implementation at the community level; and intensifying activities, promotion and advocacy on reproductive and social health education.

Through the National Population and Family Development Board , the ministry also provides support services for teenagers via KafeTEEN Youth Centres and the Sahabat KafeTEEN school programme, Ms Nancy added.

“KafeTEEN serves as a guidance and education platform to nurture physically, mentally and socially healthy youths.

“It has been expanded through 18 KafeTEEN Youth Centres, a mobile KafeTEEN truck and community outreach programmes offering reproductive health clinic services and psychosocial counselling,” she said.

The expansion also includes the training of peer educators under KafeTEEN Clubs in 143 secondary schools, implemented in collaboration with the Education Ministry, she added.

Through her ministry, she said, the government will also launch a new National Family Policy and National Family Action Plan to strengthen families and promote social stability.

“One of its key thrusts is enhancing family planning capacity by reinforcing the roles of parents and teenagers.

“Addressing the issue of out-of-wedlock teenage pregnancies requires a whole-of-society effort to safeguard the well-being and future of the younger generation,” she added. THE STAR/ ASIA NEWS NETWORK