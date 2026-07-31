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Over 20,000 Cambodians still displaced along Thai border, UN expert says

A Thai soldier stands guard as workers construct a section of the border fence between Thailand and Cambodia in Pong Nam Ron district, Chanthaburi province.

PHNOM PENH - More than 20,000 Cambodian civilians remain displaced along the country’s border with Thailand following two rounds of fighting between the South-east Asian neighbours in 2025, a UN expert said on July 31, following a visit to the disputed frontier.

Tom Andrews, UN Special Rapporteur on human rights in Cambodia, also called on Cambodian authorities to crack down harder on scam centres, which have proliferated across parts of the country.

Of the approximately 650,000 Cambodian civilians displaced in border regions at the end of 2025, more than 20,000 are still unable to go home, with some towns and villages occupied by Thai troops, Andrews said.

“It is a matter of international law that those displaced by armed conflict have the right to return to their homes,” he said.

“It is imperative that Thailand and Cambodia work together to expedite the return of displaced civilians.”

Thailand has previously denied the charge that it is illegally occupying Cambodian territory, claiming that it is following a bilateral ceasefire agreement.

Border crossings between the neighbours remain closed.

The closing of border crossings has deeply impacted Cambodia’s economy and border communities that rely on the trade of agricultural and other goods, according to Andrews.

A “cyberscam crisis” has also contributed to economic headwinds in Cambodia, with the proliferation of transnational cybercrime networks one of the greatest human rights challenges facing the country, Andrews said.

Authorities have closed more than 600 scam locations, revoked or suspended the licences of 29 casinos, and about 3,000 scam operators face criminal proceedings, according to Andrews.

However, he said the government hasn’t yet acted against senior Cambodian officials and other influential individuals credibly linked to online scam operations. REUTERS