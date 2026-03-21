Over 2,000 traffic offences recorded using drones during Hari Raya ops: Malaysian authorities

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So far, the Road Transport Department has six drones for use at its headquarters and plans are being made to expand their use in all future operations.

KOTA BARU - A total of 2,384 offences were recorded using drones during the three-day Ops Hari Raya, which began on March 16.

Road Transport Department (JPJ) enforcement senior director Muhammad Kifli Ma Hassan said the four main offen­ces identified were 715 cases of overtaking on double lanes, 627 cases of not obeying traffic lights, 539 cases of overtaking on the left and 503 cases of using emergency lanes.

“Every offence recorded will be used as evidence and JPJ will issue an interview notice to the vehicle owners involved,” he said at JPJ Wilayah Timur Academy on March 19, Bernama reported.

He said 200 traffic offences could be detected using drones in just 45 minutes, thus proving its effectiveness during enforcement operations.

So far, he said JPJ has six drones for use at its headquarters and plans are being made to expand their use in all future operations.

He said a review of the JPJ database found that 288 hotspots were identified nationwide based on high accident rates and traffic offences.

“The three states that recorded the highest number were Kelantan (53 locations), Sarawak (50) and Perak (34).

“In Kelantan, the most significant offences detected involved cutting queue and running red lights,” he said.

He said users who received the notice could make a compound payment within 15 days for a 50 per cent discount, bringing the total to RM150 (S$48).

“The use of high-capacity drones, including a zoom function of up to 200 times, allows vehicle registration numbers to be clearly identified even from a long distance,” he said. THE STAR/ ASIA NEWS NETWORK