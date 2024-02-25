Over 16 million foreign tourists visited Johor in 2023, says Tourism Johor director

JOHOR BARU - More than 16 million foreign tourists visited Johor throughout 2023 with the bulk of them Singaporeans.

Tourism Johor director Sharil Nizam Abdul Rahim said following such positive numbers, the state has set a target of attracting more than 20 million foreign tourists in 2024.

“We have six tourism segments that have been key in getting foreign tourists to come into Johor, which is eco tourism, sports tourism, medical tourism, education tourism, historical tourism and gastronomy tourism,” he added.

Mr Sharil Nizam made the comments after launching a Johor Baru central business district heritage walk programme on Feb 25.

He added that Tourism Johor would be working closely with relevant bodies and agencies to strengthen the state’s tourism sector.

Mr Sharil Nizam also said that as part of efforts to prepare for Visit Johor Year 2026, Tourism Johor would monitor all tourism upgrading projects that received state government allocations implemented by relevant agencies.

He added that all developments regarding tourism projects will be reported directly to Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi, who holds the state’s tourism portfolio following the recent state exco reshuffle.

Mr Sharil Nizam said among the tourism centres that were being upgraded in the state are the Johor Zoo and the National Park.

“This is a new responsibility of Tourism Johor. We must be aware of the tourism upgrading projects taking place here.

“Our job is to promote the products of other agencies and we have to know when the projects involved will be ready to empower Johor’s tourism sector,” he added. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK