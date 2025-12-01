Over 120 Johor homeowners seek help after developer declared bankrupt

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

JOHOR BAHRU – More than 120 frustrated homeowners in Pasir Gudang, Johor are urging a developer to honour a string of promises, ranging from waiving legal and stamp duty fees to paying compensation for late delivery.

The group’s representative, who wished to be known only as Ms Ang, 49, said the developer has left them disappointed with incomplete facilities, delayed handovers and unfulfilled agreements for their double-storey houses, priced at RM500,000 (S$157,000) and above.

“I bought my unit in 2018 and was supposed to receive my keys in 2020. However, the keys were only handed over in 2022 after multiple delays.

“Under the sales and purchase agreement, the developer was supposed to deliver the house within two years, and because they failed to do so, we are entitled to liquidated damages.

“They also promised a move-in bonus and booking fee refund on top of free legal fees and stamp duty for the memorandum of transfer (MOT) for us to obtain individual ownership. These were very attractive terms,” the housewife said at a press conference at the Johor MCA headquarters recently.

Ms Ang said after collecting her keys, neither the move-in bonus nor the refund materialised, and homeowners are still under a master title.

She added that some residents who filed claims at the Housing Tribunal had succeeded but have yet to receive any compensation.

“Now that the developer has been declared bankrupt, many of us feel stuck. We cannot pursue legal action, so we are appealing to the authorities for help,” she said.

Another owner, Mr Norizham Japar, 47, said his lawyer had informed him that all documentation for the MOT had been prepared, but the process had stalled because the developer had apparently refused to bear the stamping fees.

“The stamping costs more than RM10,000, which is a huge burden for me to pay.

“At this point, getting the compensation and cashback would be a bonus. I just want my individual title, which is the most important matter,” said the self-employed resident.

Technician K. Agilan, 40, said several promised facilities were either missing or drastically scaled down.

“The swimming pool is much smaller than what was advertised, the guardhouse is just a makeshift post with no guards, and the back entrance is not gated.

“Outsiders can walk straight in because there’s a school nearby,” he said, adding that there had been several break-ins and that safety was now a serious concern.

He said the gated-and-guarded concept and a full clubhouse were key reasons he purchased the property.

“Homeowners are still paying RM180 in monthly maintenance fees despite not getting what was promised.

“I have e-mailed the developer more than 20 times asking for permission to hire our own security guard, but there has been no concrete reply. Residents are even willing to bear the cost themselves,” he added.

MCA Youth public complaints and services bureau chief Heng Zhi Li, who organised the press conference, said he would compile the homeowners’ complaints and documents and verify their land status with the relevant authorities.

“Once the data is complete, I will bring the matter to the Johor housing and local government committee chairman Datuk Mohd Jafni Md Shukor for further action,” he said.

Mr Heng also urged the Housing and Local Government Ministry to step in, noting that a search at the Companies Commission of Malaysia showed the developer to be fully owned by a listed company with other ongoing housing projects nationwide.

“The homeowners simply want what was promised – their titles, their compensation and the facilities they paid for,” he said.

As of press time, attempts to contact the developer were unsuccessful. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK