Over 1,000 displaced as floods worsen in Sabah’s north

Latest figures from the Sabah State Disaster Command Centre show 1,070 people from 376 families have now been displaced in Kota Marudu and Pitas.

The latest figures from the Sabah State Disaster Command Centre show 1,070 people from 376 families have now been displaced in Kota Marudu and Pitas, a steep increase from the just over 400 victims reported earlier in the afternoon.

Pitas is the worst-affected district, accounting for 780 evacuees from 286 families, with flooding now impacting 30 villages.

Multiple temporary evacuation centres have been activated, including SK Rukom Ulu, the district council hall, Dewan Kusilad, Dewan Kabatasan and SK Salimpodon Darat, while two additional centres are in the registration stage as numbers continue to rise.

In Kota Marudu, the situation remains serious but stable, with 290 people from 90 families sheltering at relief centres, primarily at SMK Tandek 2, involving eight affected villages.

The authorities said evacuations were ongoing as river levels in several areas continued to rise following persistent rainfall since Feb 19.

Earlier, the districts of Kota Marudu, Pitas and Paitan had been officially declared flood disaster areas after overflowing rivers inundated villages and cut off key roads.

Meanwhile, heavy rain also affected parts of the east coast town of Sandakan, where flash floods and fallen trees disrupted traffic and submerged several main roads, including Batu 7, Batu 8 and Batu 9.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department issued a severe continuous rain warning for several areas in northern Sabah, with the authorities urging residents in low-lying and flood-prone zones to remain vigilant and comply with evacuation orders when instructed.

Emergency agencies remain on high alert as forecasts indicate rainfall may continue into Feb 21, raising concerns of further flooding in affected districts. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK