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Over 1,000 aftershocks recorded after powerful Mindanao earthquake

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A drone view shows a collapsed building after a magnitude 7.8 quake in General Santos, Mindanao island, Philippines, on June 8.

A drone view shows a collapsed building after a magnitude 7.8 quake in General Santos, Mindanao island, Philippines, on June 8.

PHOTO: REUTERS

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MANILA – The number of aftershocks recorded following the magnitude 7.8 earthquake that struck off Sarangani in the Philippines on June 8 has climbed to 1,100 as of 8am on June 9, according to state seismologists.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said that the aftershocks ranged from magnitude 1.3 to 6.7, showing continued seismic activity near the quake’s origin.

There were 313 aftershocks plotted and 23 were felt by residents in the area.

The magnitude 7.8 earthquake struck off the coast of Maasim, Sarangani, at 7.37am on June 8, triggering tsunami waves and causing damage to infrastructure, power and communication facilities across parts of Mindanao.

Phivolcs earlier warned that aftershocks could persist for more than a month. PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.