Over 100 notices issued in Johor since Jan 1 under new anti-littering law

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The offenders were ordered to perform between four and eight hours of community service and fined.

– More than 100 notices have been issued in Johor under the new anti-littering law since its enforcement began on Jan 1, says state executive ­councillor Mohd Jafni Md Shukor.

The Johor housing and local government committee chairman said a total of 142 individuals have been caught littering so far.

“Of the 142 offenders, 84 are Malaysians and 58 are non-­Malaysians,” said Datuk Mohd Jafni.

“They were caught discarding items such as cigarette butts and plastic bottles in public areas, and were court ordered to perform between four and eight hours of community service, along with fines ranging from RM500 (S$160) to RM1,500.”

Mr Mohd Jafni was speaking at a press conference after observing five offenders carry out beach-cleaning work in Kampung Senibong on March 28 as part of their sentence.

He said the state government takes public cleanliness seriously and will continue to strengthen enforcement efforts.

“This sends a clear message that littering will not be tolerated,” he said, adding that 1,500 CCTV cameras have been installed at hotspot areas such as Pasir Gudang, Iskandar Puteri and Kulai to catch offenders.

He noted that the initiative also supports the Johor Bersih agenda by instilling discipline and fostering a culture of cleanliness.

Meanwhile, Johor Solid Waste and Public Cleansing Management Corporation (SWCorp) director Zainal Fitri Ahmad said cigarette butts remain the most commonly littered item.

“Of the five individuals currently performing community ­service, four were charged for throwing cigarette butts along streets, including one offender caught in the Bukit Bintang area in Kuala Lumpur,” he said, ­adding that the individual was prosecu­ted and ordered to carry out his sentence in Johor.

He urged the public to report littering incidents to SWCorp and, where possible, provide evidence to assist enforcement.

Among those involved in the cleanup was a factory worker known as Kho, who pleaded guilty to throwing a plastic bottle along Jalan Serigala on Jan 14.

He was fined RM800 and ordered to perform six hours of community service.

“I was unaware of the anti-­littering law at the time. When I threw the bottle, an undercover officer recorded the act and confronted me,” he said.

The officer later showed him the video as evidence.

“Now that I know about the law, I won’t repeat my mistake. The punishment has taught me to be more responsible and take care of the environment.” THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK