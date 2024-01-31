Outspoken Johor ruler Sultan Ibrahim sworn in as Malaysia’s 17th king

KUALA LUMPUR – Johor ruler Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar was sworn in as Malaysia’s new king at Istana Negara on Jan 31, becoming the second ruler from the southern state to ascend the national throne.

Sultan Ibrahim, who will reign for five years, is the country’s 17th king. He takes on the role about four decades after his late father, Sultan Mahmud Iskandar, became king from 1984 to 1989.

Perak ruler Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah will continue in his previous role as deputy king for the next five years.

The ceremony was witnessed by other Malay rulers, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, Deputy Prime Ministers Zahid Hamidi and Fadillah Yusof, as well as other government officials and dignitaries.

The 65-year-old King, who was elected last October by his fellow royal rulers, succeeds Pahang’s Sultan Abdullah Ahmad Shah. The previous king ascended to the post in 2019 following the historic abdication by his predecessor, Sultan Muhammad V of Kelantan, after just three years on the throne.

Malaysia’s nine royal houses take turns to become king for a five-year term, under a unique rotation system in place since the country’s independence in 1957.

In an interview with The Straits Times in November 2023, Sultan Ibrahim said his priorities as king include stamping out corruption, proposing that the anti-graft agency should report directly to the king.

The monarch also hopes to revive stalled plans for a high-speed rail project between Malaysia’s capital Kuala Lumpur and Singapore, which was cancelled in 2021. Malaysia is still reviewing fresh proposals from the private sector on the project, after conducting a request-for-information exercise. Singapore has said it is open to discussions on a new proposal “starting from a clean slate”.

Sultan Ibrahim has spoken warmly of the close ties between Johor and Singapore, describing them as a “special relationship”.

Known as one of the most colourful and outspoken of Malaysia’s sovereigns, the royal intends to make his presence felt in Kuala Lumpur. He has also suggested that judicial appointments must be made independently, separate from the executive, and that state oil firm Petronas report directly to the king.