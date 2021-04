KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia's outgoing police chief Abdul Hamid Bador has made another explosive allegation of shenanigans in the force, this time alleging there were cover-ups in disciplinary probes.

Tan Sri Abdul Hamid said several former officers of the Integrity and Standard Compliance Department had messed up internal probes by allowing those who passed "favours" to the investigators to go scot-free rather than be charged with offences or get transferred out of their positions.