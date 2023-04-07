Outcry in Malaysia after tax move makes vaping legal for minors

KUALA LUMPUR – Outside a convenience store in Shah Alam in Selangor state, a group of secondary school students huddled together, sharing several flavoured e-cigarettes they had bought.

The 15- and 16-year-olds were vaping in the open while exchanging their opinions on the flavours they were trying.

“I’ve always wanted to try smoking but I was scared my parents could tell from the smell,” Syed Ikhmal Syed Ramadani, 15, told The Straits Times on Wednesday. “But vaping smells so good. My parents won’t know and we can now buy it openly.”

The teenagers were taking advantage of a recent legal loophole in Malaysia that allows vape products to be freely sold to and consumed by minors after a controversial move by the government.

Liquid and gel nicotine, key ingredients of e-cigarettes and vaporisers, were removed from the list of scheduled poisons from April, with the government now imposing a tax on vape products and e-cigarettes.

The Poisons Board objected to the delisting, but Health Minister Zaliha Mustafa exercised her ministerial powers to override it.

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim told Parliament on Tuesday that the government will tax nicotine-laced products to prevent the substance from being spread widely at low prices.

He said his administration is committed to tabling the tobacco and vape control Bill in May.

“Taking quite extreme measures by banning vape, nicotine or cigarettes is quite drastic and cannot be done by any country in the world. Many choose to smoke even despite the various campaigns done,” Datuk Seri Anwar told Parliament.

“While we are running a campaign about the negative effects of smoking, we also continue implementing this taxation to prevent the substances from becoming widely available and cheap.”

The upcoming generational end-game (GEG) Bill, officially known as the Control of Tobacco Products and Smoking Bill 2022, seeks to ban the use, possession and sale of cigarettes and vape products to those born after 2007.

But for now, those below 18 are free to use products containing nicotine liquid and gel without regulation, sparking a public outcry among health practitioners and parents.

Reacting to the news, the Johor state government said its 2016 ban on the sale of vape products, including equipment and liquids, remains in place.

Malaysian Council for Tobacco Control (MCTC) said the government’s action to remove nicotine substances from the Poisons List will lead to more children taking up vaping and potentially becoming addicted.

“The issue is, even if they (the government) table it (the Bill) in May, they’ve now opened the field to a lot of new young people to actually start vaping with nicotine. Nicotine is the fundamental driver,” MCTC chairman M. Murallitharan told ST. “The longer you wait to table the GEG, the more you’re actually poisoning the well.”