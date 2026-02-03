Organisers of food and sales expo in Kelantan fined over uncontrolled mingling of men and women

Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

Organisers of the Makar Fest XL in Kota Baru allegedly violated Kelantan's entertainment guidelines during its closing concert on Jan 31.

– Organisers of the Makar Fest XL in Kota Baru in Kelantan have been fined RM30,000 (S$9,700) and their RM8,000 security deposit forfeited for violating the state’s entertainment guidelines.

News outlet Sinar Harian reported that the organisers violated the state’s entertainment guidelines involving uncontrolled mingling of men and women, while the audience were seen dancing and jumping during the festival’s closing concert in Kota Baru on Jan 31.

Kelantan local government, housing, health and environment committee chief Hilmi Abdullah said the decision was made after the authorities examined a report and a video that went viral on social media.

He said the programme, a three-day sales and food expo from Jan 29 to 31 at the supermarket carpark, received approval from the Kota Baru Islamic City Municipal Council, under the Entertainment and Entertainment Venues Control Enactment (Kelantan) 2025.

“However, the approval was subject to full compliance with the Kelantan State Entertainment and Sports Guidelines 2025,” he said in a statement on Feb 3. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK