Order to remove Chinese lettering from buildings in Malaysian town rescinded

MUAR (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - The order from the Muar Municipal Council (MPM) to remove Chinese characters from signboards as well as the fronts and pillars of buildings here has been rescinded.

Traders at Jalan Sisi here were relieved to learn about the reversal of the order to remove the lettering and signboards, some of which are cast onto pre-war buildings, less than 48 hours after it was made.

The announcement to rescind the order was made by MPM president Mustaffa Kamal Shamsudin on Thursday (Sept 6).

It was reported by Chinese daily Sin Chew that the notices were issued on Tuesday to occupants of the premises - many of whom had inherited the business from their forefathers - by council officers.

State executive councillor Tan Hong Pin later denied any racial element in the initial order, explaining that MPM officers were merely enforcing a rule on the size of lettering for signboards.