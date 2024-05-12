Orang utan helps himself to cool drinks at Sabah rainforest discovery centre

KOTA KINABALU – The heat is catching up with the wildlife.

An orang utan was caught in a hilarious viral video “raiding” a fridge to get himself cold drinks at the Keruing Cafe of the Rainforest Discovery Centre (RDC) in Sepilok, Sandakan.

The orang utan from the adjacent Sepilok Orang Utan Rehabilitation Centre was seen in the video picking out drink packets from the fridge and trying to get a sip of the cold drink from the package.

“Due to the extremely hot weather today, an unexpected guest dropped-by at the Keruing Cafe in RDC Sepilok, and helped himself selectively with whatever was found in the fridge and left without paying!” said Sabah Forest Department deputy conservator Dr Arthur Chung in a Facebook post on May 10.

He said the action of the orang utan which turned up at the cafe was caught on camera by Welfred Yudot, a staff member at RDC.

According to Dr Chung, it was the second time an orang utan “intruded” into the cafe but this was the first time it went to help itself to the fridge.

“In the first incident, it came in and took some leftover drinks on the table.

“This first time, it did not stay long, just to quench its thirst and went off with some other food from the fridge. I guess maybe because of the hot weather,” he said.

Dr Chung said the Sabah Wildlife Department that operated the Sepilok Orang Utan centre had been alerted about the visit.

He said they were not sure on the identity of the “intruder” which was likely to be part of the orangutans under rehabilitation at the Sepilok centre.

“RDC management has forwarded the video to the staff at the Sepilok Orang Utan Centre,” he said.

Dr Chung said he was told that the male orang utan was called “Boogie” by rangers at the rehabilitation centre.

Following the post by Dr Chung, Facebook user Ronald K. Asuncion commented “This dude didn’t just ransack Keruing Cafe. He went all the way to our place at the MY Nature Resort... Even sat at the counter like he was the manager.”

Similarly, Sabina Arokiam said: “Impressive... The guest only took what it needed, and did not rummage through the entire loot or make a huge mess.

“Would have been even more impressive if it closed the door of the fridge after helping itself but then again, maybe it kept the door open to let the others have a go as well.”

Martin Kong said: "Sepilok is about the orang utan. It's alright they assert their rights once in a while. How we treat and take care of species in our care is a reflection of the kind of being we are."