Opposition split over Mahathir or Anwar for PM may be big boost for Muhyiddin

KUALA LUMPUR - The Democratic Action Party's (DAP) open backing for Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to return as Malaysia's premier has revealed the clear schism within the Anwar Ibrahim-led Pakatan Harapan (PH).

The move could end the challenge to Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin's legitimacy, which has been under assault since he took office on March 1.

It came after the opposition bloc missed a self-imposed deadline on Tuesday (June 16) to agree on a prime ministerial candidate for the so-called PH Plus, which includes Sabah's ruling Warisan and Parti Sarawak Bersatu, as well as Mahathir-allied rebels from Tan Sri Muhyiddin's Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia.

Datuk Seri Anwar, the Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) president, had on Wednesday claimed PH "as a body has made a decision" but said he had to refer to Warisan and Dr Mahathir's group of five MPs for a final decision.

But DAP organising secretary Anthony Loke contradicted the parliamentary opposition leader later the same day, revealing that their coalition had not come to any consensus. The DAP, with 42 lawmakers, is the largest single party in parliament.

In fact, the former transport minister said the rest of PH Plus was waiting on PKR to decide on a proposal for Mr Anwar to become deputy premier before succeeding Dr Mahathir as prime minister six months later.

Analysts say the DAP's open support for Dr Mahathir, 94, means that Mr Anwar can no longer boast of controlling all of PH's 91 MPs, which his supporters have said should put the 72-year-old in the driving seat.

"Anwar can no longer claim to have the largest bloc. If he doesn't accept the consensus of his allies, not only would the challenge to Muhyiddin end, even PH could disintegrate," political risk consultancy BowerGroupAsia's director, Mr Adib Zalkapli, told The Straits Times.

Mr Anwar's allies such as PH chief secretary Saifuddin Nasution have responded by insisting that "all representatives" of the coalition's components backed the former deputy premier as recently as Saturday.

But official sources told The Straits Times that the Mahathir-Anwar succession plan was on the table as far back as May 30, and eventually emerged as the choice for DAP and the coalition's third partner Amanah, the Islamic party which has 11 MPs.

While Mr Loke credited Warisan with stating that Dr Mahathir stood a better chance of encouraging defections to return to power, the concern that Mr Anwar will fall short was widely shared among the opposition. PH Plus currently has 109 MPs, against the ruling Perikatan Nasional's (PN) 113.

Against that backdrop, Mr Loke's assertion that "we are not... prepared to stay in the opposition because the people voted for Harapan to be in the government" is a thinly veiled warning to PKR, which now has 38 MPs, 12 fewer than before Tan Sri Muhyiddin led defectors out of the PH government at the end of February.

Although Dr Mahathir has filed for a confidence vote in Parliament, Mr Muhyiddin's majority has yet to be tested as a March session was postponed and the May 18 sitting ended immediately after the royal address. The federal legislature is due to reconvene only on July 13.

The exchange between the PH leaders has resulted in fierce accusations of betrayal that are threatening the two-decade-old partnership.

"DAP and Amanah should state their stand behind the man who brought us all together. Is this how you repay Anwar for a friendship built over 20 years? PKR... will never let Anwar and Malaysians be taken for a ride ever again," said Mr Anwar's political secretary Farhash Mubarak.

A top DAP official told The Straits Times Mr Anwar was rebutted "because we are not going to be taken for granted".

"Our stand is clear - work with Mahathir and we will support both of them. But if Anwar chooses to treat Mahathir like an enemy, then we think there is something wrong," he said. "Anwar has to decide and his decision will have huge consequences on the future of Malaysian politics."