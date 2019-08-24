Operations at Kuala Lumpur airport improves, with manageable queues

KUALA LUMPUR - Operations at Malaysia's Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) seemed to be more manageable on Saturday (Aug 24), days after a network failure caused severe disruption to the airport's management system.

Checks by national news agency Bernama at 9.30am Saturday found the airport to be less crowded, with manageable queues at the check-in counters.

Staff from airport operator Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad (MAHB) were on hand to assist passengers.

MAHB on Friday identified network failure as the cause of the disruptions that have hit the airport since Wednesday.

It said it had replaced the network equipment as part of the steps taken to resolve the problem, and that it was currently being tested and closely monitored for stability.

In the first-ever disruption of its airport management system, operations at KLIA came to a halt for hours on Wednesday night, with scores of flights delayed and thousands of passengers left stranded and frustrated.

The disruption brought down the flight information display, check-in counters, baggage handling and Wi-Fi connection.

The interruptions continued the following day and were yet to be fully resolved on Friday, with the airport authorities advising passengers to be at the terminal four hours before their departure to ensure they made their flight in time.

It urged passengers to arrive at the airport early and check-in via their respective airlines' mobile app or website.

The airport operator did not provide an update on the number of flights that had been delayed, but The Star reported that at least 68 flights had seen delays since Thursday (Aug 22) night.