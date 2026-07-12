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UMNO’s Onn Hafiz sworn in for second term as Johor chief minister

Onn Hafiz Ghazi has been officially sworn in as the Johor chief minister for a second term.

JOHOR BAHRU – Onn Hafiz Ghazi, the assemblyman for the Machap seat in Johor, has been officially sworn in as the state’s chief minister for a second term at Istana Bukit Serene on July 12.

He expressed his appreciation to Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar, King of Malaysia, for consenting to his reappointment.

“My appreciation to Johor Regent Tuanku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim for having the trust in me to continue to serve as Mentri Besar (chief minister) for another term,” he said in a Facebook post.

Onn Hafiz said that he was aware that every decision he made impacted the lives of millions of Malaysians living in the state of Johor.

“I would also like to ask for prayers from all so that all the steps that we will take together after this will receive the blessings of Allah.

“May we achieve all goals targeted for the benefit of this state and its people,” he said.

Earlier on the morning of July 12, Onn Hafiz together with Barisan Nasional chairman Zahid Hamidi had an audience with Sultan Ibrahim.

Later in the day, a vehicle carrying the Johor Barisan Nasional chairman was seen entering the palace grounds at 3.41pm local time and left at 4.50pm local time.

The area surrounding Istana Bukit Serene was flocked with security personnel and media representatives during this time.

The appointment of the new Johor chief minister follows Barisan Nasional’s landslide victory in the 16th Johor State Election, winning 48 of the 56 state assembly seats. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK