Flood-hit Malaysian states: Higher education institutions can switch to online learning

Officers from the Malaysia Fire and Rescue Department inspecting houses affected by flood waters in Klang, outside Kuala Lumpur, on Nov 24.

PETALING JAYA – With heavy rain affecting seven states in the peninsula, Malaysia’s Higher Education Ministry will allow higher education institutions impacted by recent floods to conduct teaching and learning online.

It said floods had hit both urban and residential areas, affecting several institutions and disrupting campus operations.

“The ministry is closely monitoring the flood situation in several east coast and northern states,” it said in a statement.

The ministry will also coordinate immediate aid – including food, temporary shelter and basic supplies – and urged all staff in affected areas to prioritise personal safety.

Separately, Malaysians are advised to postpone travel to Vietnam and Thailand due to unstable weather that has caused severe flooding in many areas of both countries, Malaysian Foreign Minister Mohamad Hasan said.

Bernama reported him as saying that the situation in Vietnam is at a worrying level, particularly in inland and highland areas severely affected by heavy rain and floods with strong currents, resulting in numerous casualties. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK